“STOP! You’re hurting the planet!” screams my brain a thousand times a day, from the moment I wake until I lay down my head on my clean, detergent-washed, marine life-killing bed sheets. There’s a price to pay for caring. It can feel as though each small and perfunctory life decision – from where to bank to how to commute to which face wash to use – comes riddled with guilt or paralysing indecision. “The koalas! The polar bears! The icebergs!” your inner dialogue yells as you realise you’ve forgotten your Bag For Life and weigh up the prospect of a seven-item shuffle-juggle home from Tesco Metro.

You may be relieved to know that you are not alone. This feeling is so common, in fact, that it now has a name: eco-anxiety. (You can file that alongside the plethora of other anxieties that 2020 has gifted). This feeling is so common, in fact, that it now has a name: eco-anxiety. It was recognised by the American Psychological Organisation in 2017 and defined as the “chronic fear of environmental doom”. Realising the impact that our lifestyles can have on the planet is not just massively sobering, at times it can be crippling.

So new is the acknowledgment of this phenomenon that there are no official figures on its prevalence. A BBC Newsround report in March found that one in five of the eight to 16-year-olds surveyed had suffered from bad dreams about the climate crisis; a 2017 study by the American Psychological Association named climate change as one of the three most stressful topics for Generation Z, following mass shootings and increasing suicide rates.

Psychotherapists are beginning to specialise in eco-anxiety. Coaching psychologist, Megan Kennedy-Woodard and Clinical Psychologist, Dr Patrick Kennedy-Williams founded Climate Psychologists, which aims to support individuals, parents, educators and organisations regarding the psychological implications of climate change. Two years ago a climate researcher visited their clinical practice seeking advice on the anxiety he was experiencing as a result of his findings. “It made me think that we really don’t have a psychological model to understand this yet,” says Kennedy-Williams. Since then they’ve been approached by everyone from children to grandparents, teachers to business owners and media and governmental organisations, either for individual therapy or support regarding how best to communicate effectively about climate change.