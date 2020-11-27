If you’ve ever boasted about finding a Miu Miu jumper on eBay for £50 or felt smug after snapping up a cut-price Drunk Elephant serum in a flash sale, you’ll know that it’s hard not to love a discount. Getting something for less than its original price can be thrilling – to the extent that some addiction experts, neuroscientists and psychologists compare the rush of snagging a bargain to the high of taking drugs.

So perhaps it’s no surprise that in just seven years, Black Friday has become wildly popular in the UK. The cut-price shopping extravaganza is now so embedded in the British retail calendar that it’s easy to forget it only began to pick up steam on these shores in 2013, when US supermarket giant Walmart introduced Black Friday deals in Asda stores (cue scenes of people fighting over TVs in car parks). This year, thousands of brands in the UK are offering discounts between Black Friday on 27 November and Cyber Monday on 30 November, and a deluge of marketing has made the sales’ presence near-impossible to ignore. The percentage of transactions made online this Black Friday is expected to be the highest ever, according to new research from Lloyds Bank, with consumers predicted to spend over £750m.