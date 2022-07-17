How to cope with tropical nights

From the Met Office’s decision to issue a red extreme heat warning to Transport for London’s advice to only make ‘essential journeys,’ the last couple of days have seen the headlines dominated by expert advice ahead of this week’s heatwave.

Current forecasts suggest temperatures could surpass 40°C in London on Monday or Tuesday, with areas across central and southern England set to be hit by temperatures in the high 30s. Wales is also set to be hit too, with temperatures on Monday predicted to be around 35°C.

Unsurprisingly, then, a lot of the stories in the news at the moment are packed with advice on how to cope with the heat – including how to brace for a heatwave-related phenomenon called ‘tropical nights’. Here’s everything you need to know.