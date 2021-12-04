“All my secondhand gifts have been received very well, however I do select carefully who I give secondhand to as some people might not love it as much as others,” Eva explains.

Becky agrees that the reception of her pre-loved gifts has been mostly positive. “Realistically, I know my sister would prefer new things. I think it’s because she’s grown accustomed to the feel and temporary buzz newness offers and I get it. But the gifts I buy for her now are heartfelt and unique.”

“I think changing someone’s mind about something that maybe they already have a fixed preconceived idea about is always going to be a challenge,” she continues, “but one I’m happy to take on for the sake of people and the planet.”

The benefits of shopping secondhand at Christmas

Alongside the obvious environmental benefits, for Becky, the idea that pre-loved items have a past is exciting. “I love to think about it and I try to share this love in my gift-giving. Who wore this shirt before? Did they go on their first date in this dress? Did they pass a big test wearing these trousers?” she shares.

“It’s also about reminding people that secondhand doesn’t mean a load of rubbish, it means reusing items and that with all the processes that have gone into making them they deserve a long life. The items have been loved before and they can be loved again. If we accept this approach along these lines, buying secondhand keeps the items out of landfills.”

However, Becky says that even though shopping secondhand is cheaper, it doesn’t mean she buys more. “I just buy what I think my family will love. I buy one item for each of them safe in the knowledge that they will cherish them.”