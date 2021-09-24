How to turn your home into a wildlife haven (even if you don’t have a garden)

If you don’t have a garden, you can still support UK wildlife by changing up some of your usual shopping habits. “One of the major things driving climate change is food production,” says McCubbin. “It’s responsible for as much as 40% of worldwide carbon emissions.”

Buying organic food, or swapping some of the products in your regular shop for organic versions, can have a huge impact. Organic farming ditches harsh chemicals and pesticides for natural methods that create and maintain healthy soils and support wildlife. As a result, organic farms are, on average, home to up to 50% more wildlife and 30% more species.

“The food we buy has a huge effect on our environment and the biodiversity within it, but we don’t often connect those dots,” says McCubbin. “Organic farms are refuges for creatures like the hedgehog and birds like corn bunting, which feed on insects that organic farms protect by abandoning pesticides. We can actively encourage these species by buying from farms that protect food chains and don’t wipe out insects these animals feed on.”

“It doesn’t have to be expensive,” McCubbin adds. “Do some research into the price points at different retailers. Sometimes a supermarket’s own-brand organic products can be cheaper than alternatives from other brands. It’s about investigating and just making little switches here and there.”