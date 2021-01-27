The start of the new decade certainly presented itself with a plethora of challenges beyond the climate crisis. In 2020, while the Covid-19 pandemic dominated the agenda the climate crisis did not abate. Yet, against this backdrop, I began to feel more hopeful about the climate emergency than I had in a long time. 2020 showed us that in times of great suffering and challenge there is also still the potential for courage and innovation, compassion and collaboration.

Following the large-scale climate strikes of 2019, 2020 saw an irrepressible surge in the battle for climate justice at a grassroots level. In many cases, it has been the leadership of young people from some of the poorest and most impacted corners of the globe that has challenged the status quo.

I am proud to be able to recognise some of these admirable young people through The Mary Robinson Climate Justice Award in collaboration with One Young World. It is these young people who represent the kind of ingenuity, adaptability and creativity we need to tackle the climate crisis.