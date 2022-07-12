There’s nothing quite like the rush of heat that hits you when you step off the plane in a warm country. Going on holiday isn’t all about the weather, but the experience of going abroad in summer is made even better by blue skies and plenty of sun.

Here in the UK, though, the prospect of temperatures in the early 30s is enough to make anyone a little nervous. An excuse to drink pints in the sun is nice, sure. But despite all the fun activities that come about when the weather’s hot, there’s something about a UK heatwave that’s very different to the kind of warm conditions you experience abroad.