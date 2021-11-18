Between gender discrimination, sexual harassment and bullying and an ever-widening gender pay gap, it is clear that urgent change is needed to bring equality and justice to UK women in the workplace.

Equal Pay Day is a yearly national campaign led by the Fawcett Society marking the day when campaigners say women effectively start to work for free for the rest of the year because, on average, they are paid less than men.

Shockingly, that day is today, 18 November, meaning there are 30 working days in 2021 where women effectively receive no compensation for their labour.