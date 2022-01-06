“Nobody should earn less because of the colour of their skin, their sexual preference, gender or anything else that isn’t related to their performance,” says Sheeraz Gulsher, co-founder of People Like Us, a charity that celebrates diversity in media and marketing industries.

The study also showed that over a quarter of people of colour who struggled to ask for a salary increase or promotion left their industry because they weren’t given the pay rise they felt they deserved. Half also said that not receiving the pay increase or promotion they believed they deserved caused them to suffer with anxiety or depression. “Salary and job progression should be based on merit, but the data here makes it blatantly clear that currently, they aren’t,” says Gulsher.

A third of those surveyed also believe that their workplace is all talk, noting that despite the fact their employers spoke publicly about the ethnicity pay gap nothing has actually changed internally. “Organisations need to get better at identifying pay gaps and progression bias within their companies, because without understanding the issue, you can’t fix it,” says Gulsher.