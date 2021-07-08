Euro 2020: the highs and lows of being a ‘fair-weather’ England fan, as told by Twitter
- Lauren Geall
Suddenly found yourself obsessed with all things football and Euro 2020? Welcome to the world of ‘fair-weather’ fans.
Football is a bit like Marmite. While some people love it, others can’t stand watching, talking or hearing about it.
But unlike Marmite, football also leaves some people in the middle – a group who have come to be known as ‘fair-weather’ fans.
Unlike traditional football fans, fair-weather fans are those people who only tune into a match when their team is winning or everyone else is talking about it. They enjoy the drama and spectacle of the sport, but only when something big is happening.
If you’re a fair weather fan, you’ll know how fun and exciting it can be to get into the spirit of things, especially when your team is performing well. However, that doesn’t mean being a fair-weather fan is always plain-sailing – not only can watching a sport you know relatively little about get confusing at times, but when things aren’t going your way, it can get surprisingly stressful.
England’s Euro 2020 game against Denmark last night (7 July) was a prime example of this. Seeing the team qualify for their major tournament final for the first time in over 50 years was undeniably amazing, but getting there was more than a little stressful – something that came as a surprise to those who aren’t usually so invested.
Here are just a few of the brilliant tweets and memes from last night’s match that summed up this rollercoaster ride in a nutshell.
You may not know the ins and outs of the game, but you’re fully invested
Especially in the players’ origin stories
As well as all the off-pitch action
From the moment the match kicks off, you’re a bundle of nerves
And the tension makes sitting comfortably virtually impossible
Thought watching the football would be fun? Think again
Suddenly, you’re willing to do anything for your team
Even if that means relying on some rather dubious tactics
After the win, it’s time to gear up for the next match
New badge and all
And of course, you want to make the most of your newfound fan-status
Image: Getty