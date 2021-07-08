Football is a bit like Marmite. While some people love it, others can’t stand watching, talking or hearing about it.

But unlike Marmite, football also leaves some people in the middle – a group who have come to be known as ‘fair-weather’ fans.

Unlike traditional football fans, fair-weather fans are those people who only tune into a match when their team is winning or everyone else is talking about it. They enjoy the drama and spectacle of the sport, but only when something big is happening.

If you’re a fair weather fan, you’ll know how fun and exciting it can be to get into the spirit of things, especially when your team is performing well. However, that doesn’t mean being a fair-weather fan is always plain-sailing – not only can watching a sport you know relatively little about get confusing at times, but when things aren’t going your way, it can get surprisingly stressful.