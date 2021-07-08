News

Euro 2020: the highs and lows of being a ‘fair-weather’ England fan, as told by Twitter

Lauren Geall
Football fans cheering

Suddenly found yourself obsessed with all things football and Euro 2020? Welcome to the world of ‘fair-weather’ fans.

Football is a bit like Marmite. While some people love it, others can’t stand watching, talking or hearing about it. 

But unlike Marmite, football also leaves some people in the middle – a group who have come to be known as ‘fair-weather’ fans.

Unlike traditional football fans, fair-weather fans are those people who only tune into a match when their team is winning or everyone else is talking about it. They enjoy the drama and spectacle of the sport, but only when something big is happening.

If you’re a fair weather fan, you’ll know how fun and exciting it can be to get into the spirit of things, especially when your team is performing well. However, that doesn’t mean being a fair-weather fan is always plain-sailing – not only can watching a sport you know relatively little about get confusing at times, but when things aren’t going your way, it can get surprisingly stressful.  

England’s Euro 2020 game against Denmark last night (7 July) was a prime example of this. Seeing the team qualify for their major tournament final for the first time in over 50 years was undeniably amazing, but getting there was more than a little stressful – something that came as a surprise to those who aren’t usually so invested.

Here are just a few of the brilliant tweets and memes from last night’s match that summed up this rollercoaster ride in a nutshell. 

  • You may not know the ins and outs of the game, but you’re fully invested

    Don’t lie and say you haven’t considered buying an England shirt or flag over the last 24 hours. 

  • Especially in the players’ origin stories

    Grealish has come so far!

  • As well as all the off-pitch action

    If you haven’t fallen in love with the Euro 2020’s tiny football car, are you even a fan?

  • From the moment the match kicks off, you’re a bundle of nerves

    Seriously, how do people do this every week?

  • And the tension makes sitting comfortably virtually impossible

    Pacing up and down the room suddenly becomes the only way to exist.

  • Thought watching the football would be fun? Think again

    Even when they’re winning, it’s still incredibly tense to watch.

  • Suddenly, you’re willing to do anything for your team

    Gareth Southgate, Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling – you name them, we’re obsessed.

  • Even if that means relying on some rather dubious tactics

    Donald Trump who?

  • After the win, it’s time to gear up for the next match

    Brb, just learning all the lyrics to Three Lions in preparation.

  • New badge and all

    If you know, you know.

  • And of course, you want to make the most of your newfound fan-status

    It would only be right, surely?

Image: Getty

Lauren Geall

As Stylist’s junior digital writer, Lauren Geall writes on topics including mental health, wellbeing and work. She’s also a big fan of houseplants and likes to dabble in film and TV from time-to-time.