Could it… really… be coming home? After their 2-1 win against Denmark at Wembley last night, Gareth Southgate’s England team are officially one step closer to taking home the trophy.

Considering that England have only reached the Euros semi-finals once in 1996 – which they lost on a saved penalty delivered by none other than Southgate – it’s safe to say last night’s win was a pretty big deal.

And with Sunday’s final also marking the first time England have made the last stage of an international tournament since 1966 (yep, you read that right), it’s no surprise that the reaction to yesterday’s victory has been so widespread.