Professor Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser at the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), has warned adults to stay at home when feeling unwell or wear face coverings when leaving the house in order to minimise the spread of illness.

UKHSA warned that both flu and Covid-19 are currently “circulating at high levels”, which is likely to continue to increase in coming weeks, and issued advice on “simple steps” to help protect children and vulnerable individuals after the Christmas break.

According to the latest government data (up to and including 17 December 2022), 36,963 people in England tested positive for Covid-19, a 28.8% increase from the previous week.

High numbers of scarlet fever, which is caused by group A streptococcus (strep A), also continue to be reported in the UK. At least 30 children in the UK have died from invasive strep A, and across all age groups in England, there have been 122 fatalities.