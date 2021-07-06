Johnson, who noted that the lifting of Covid restrictions will be confirmed on 12 July after a review of the latest data, added: “We run the risk of either opening up at a very difficult time when the virus has an edge, has an advantage, in the cold months, or again putting everything off to next year.”

Noting that his own mask wearing “will depend on the circumstances,” he finished: “What we’re trying to do is move from universal government diktat, to rely on people’s personal responsibility.

“Clearly there’s a big difference between travelling on a crowded Tube train and sitting late at night in a virtually empty carriage on the main railway line. So what we want to do is for people to exercise their personal responsibility, but to remember the value of face coverings both in protecting themselves, and others.”