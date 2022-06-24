Facebook has finally removed thousands of illegal upskirting photos – but why did it take so long?

Gina Martin, the activist and campaigner who helped make upskirting – the act of taking a sexually intrusive photograph up someone’s skirt without their permission – illegal in 2019 has called Facebook “complicit in sexual abuse” after a BBC investigation found thousands of users openly sharing obscene material on the platform.

“I was on a mission with this one and I finally got her,” one user wrote on the site, as reported by the BBC. “So sexy. Would love to see more,” another commented.