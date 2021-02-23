My grandparents were born in Punjab. Despite immigrating to the United Kingdom in the 1960s, they have always placed importance on our motherland – India, which has truly cemented a place in my heart.

It doesn’t matter that we live on the other side of the globe, that magical country has helped shape us as human beings, as is the case for millions who flock there every year.

But with that same love for India comes a need for honesty. Honesty in addressing the oppression many groups are facing: farmers peacefully protesting their rights have been hard to watch to say the least; from extreme violence from the state authorities against our elders and most recently, an onslaught of human rights violations including internet shutdowns.