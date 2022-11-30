“The plan was to move Fatoumatta and the kids to America so we could all live together,” he said. “We had an interview booked for November 29 and that would have been the final interview before we would hopefully have secured their visas.

“That’s not going to happen now and I can’t understand why.”

Assistant Chief Constable Rob Griffin said: “My thoughts and feelings are very much with Fatoumatta’s family during this incredibly difficult time. It is hard to comprehend the pain that these crimes have caused and the impact they have had on the wider community. These crimes have attracted worldwide attention, and it is now imperative we get justice for Fatoumatta’s family.

“Specialist officers are continuing to provide support to the family and I acknowledge that these crimes are still perceived by some people as hate crimes. Our policy is absolutely clear in this respect and that is why we have now recorded these crimes as hate crimes.

Griffin has stated that at this stage of the investigation there is “no evidence to indicate that these crimes were motivated by racial or religious hatred”.

“Of course the investigation team will continue to keep an open mind on motive and will continue with their meticulous inquiries but I would now urge people to please refrain from posting speculation and comment about this case on social media.

“Speculating and commenting in this way has the potential to prejudice the criminal proceedings and I would not want anybody to do anything that might obstruct the path to justice for this family.”