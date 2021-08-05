Fearne Cotton says she is “shedding layers and letting go” ahead of turning 40

We live in a society that’s guilty of putting a lot of pressure on milestone birthdays. From those ’30 things to do before you’re 30’ lists to those ’your biological clock is ticking’ comments, it can often feel like women are the ones who face these pressures most.

But a milestone birthday should be a time to pause, reflect and celebrate the decade that’s just passed and the one that is ahead. Just ask Fearne Cotton, who has shared a relatable and wise post about this ahead of her 40th birthday.