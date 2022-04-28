The Labour party has also faced allegations of misconduct this week, as a female Welsh MP told BBC Wales about lewd comments allegedly made to her by a member of the shadow cabinet.

She claimed to have been described by the shadow minister as a “secret weapon” because “women want to be her friend and men want to **** her”.

In a statement, a Labour party spokesman told Stylist: “The Labour Party takes all complaints extremely seriously. They are fully investigated in line with our rules and procedures, and any appropriate action is taken.”

Research by Amnesty International found that women in politics already face an extraordinary amount of abuse on social media, with Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) women MPs far more likely to receive abusive tweets than their white colleagues.

In 2019, a group of female MPs told The Guardian that “abuse is virtually constant” and comes not just from the general public, but the media.

While press freedom and the ability to report news without being controlled by the government is a tenet of a working democracy, when specific groups find themselves as near-constant targets, the culture behind it must be questioned.