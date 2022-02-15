The term ‘gaslighting’ has been used in a published High Court judgment in the family courts for the first time ever, in a move that has been described as a “milestone” moment.

A form of emotional abuse in which the perpetrator manipulates their target into questioning their judgements or reality, gaslighting can take a massive toll on a victim’s mental health.

However, while gaslighting is technically illegal under current laws against coercive or controlling behaviour, the judge’s use of the term in his judgment gives it legal credibility.