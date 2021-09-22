For one glorious hour on a slightly chilly Tuesday evening in September, all that is wrong with the world faded away. We’re of course talking about the return of The Great British Bake Off, which was back with a bang on Channel 4 last night.

Paul, Prue, Noel and Matt were once again in the tent to kick things off for the show’s 12th series, with a class of new bakers ready to take on challenges that included mini rolls, malt loaf and daring anti-gravity cakes as the showstopper creation.