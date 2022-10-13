Skinny jeans, side partings and anything fitted: it really does feel like another day, another millennials v Gen Z battle to wage.

If you were to believe the stereotypes, millennials (born 1981–1996) are obsessed with avocado toast whereas Gen Z (1997–2012) spend more time on their phones than with their families. And while their tastes, inspirations and dress sense set them apart, so does another thing – the elusive concept of ‘cheuginess’.

Better known as ‘cringe’ or ‘try hard’, to be cheugy is to be a bit basic, outdated and a follower of too many trends. Being a Disney adult, liking Starbucks, loving Friends or Harry Potter and being blonde are all among the things deemed cheugy by our current culture overlord: TikTok.