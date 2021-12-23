Not only is less said to be known about many specific conditions and how to treat them, many patients shared that they felt overlooked when talking to doctors about conditions like endometriosis or complications following a pelvic mesh repair.

The analysis also found that taboos and stigma in women’s health can prevent women seeking help and reinforce beliefs that debilitating symptoms are “normal”.

Addressing the findings, minister for women’s health, Maria Caulfield, told the BBC: “The responses from the call for evidence were in many ways as expected, particularly with regards to women’s priorities, but in some places the revelations were shocking.

“It is not right that over three-quarters of women feel the healthcare service has not listened. This must be addressed.

“Many of the issues raised require long-term system-wide changes, but we must start somewhere.”

More details on what actions are being taken are expected in spring 2022 when the government’s Women’s Health Strategy is due to be published.