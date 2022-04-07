The government’s latest gender pay gap report has revealed that last year, women in the UK were paid 90p for every £1 earned by a man.

Employers with over 250 staff are required to submit payroll figures to the government each year as part of gender pay gap reporting regulations.

This year’s report found that in industries including finance, communication and construction, the median gap widened, with women receiving 88p, 83p and 76p respectively compared to their male counterparts.

Amid a cost of living crisis, it paints a bleak yet unsurprising picture of the realities of being a woman in 2022.