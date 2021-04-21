Yesterday (Tuesday 20 April), former police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted for the murder of George Floyd.

Floyd died on a Minneapolis street last May, after Chauvin knelt on his neck for nine minutes. “I can’t breathe,” Floyd repeatedly told Chauvin in a video recording of the incident, which was shared and watched by millions on the internet.

After a three-week trial, a jury found Chauvin was guilty on three counts: second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter. He was placed in custody and sentencing is likely to happen in two months, which could lead to Chauvin spending decades in jail.