“Ghislaine, the pain you have caused me is almost indescribable,” she explained. “Because of your choices and the world you brought me into, I don’t sleep. Nightmares wake me at all hours. In those dreams, I relive the awful things you and others did to me and the things you forced me to do. Those memories will never go away.

“I have trouble meeting new people without questioning if some how they are going to hurt me, too. I don’t allow my children to stay over at friends’ houses, or to walk down the street alone. I don’t trust anyone to be near them without me or my husband close by. I am hyper-vigilant, because I know that evil exists. You taught me that.”

While Giuffre did not play a role in Maxwell’s trial, she became one of the most well-known of Epstein’s accusers after bringing a civil sexual assault case against Prince Andrew in 2021. In the suit, Giuffre alleged that she was forced by Epstein on several occasions to have sex with the Duke Of York, who has always strenuously denied the allegations.