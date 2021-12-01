Jurors were told that the abuse would happen once every two weeks when she was aged between 14 and 16 and she travelled with them 10 times to New York and Santa Fe.

Asked if there was ever anyone else in the room when there was sexual contact with Epstein, Jane replied: “Ghislaine Maxwell.”

Jane said the sexual interactions were “very casual” and “like it was no big deal”. She said Maxwell instructed her on how to give Epstein sexual massages and sometimes physically participated in the encounters as well.

The accuser also told the court she received a $2m (£1.5m) payment from a victim fund set up by Epstein’s estate.

Epstein’s former pilot Lawrence Visoski also gave evidence on the same day before Jane took to the stand, telling the court that Maxwell was Epstein’s “Number 2” in his hierarchy of operations.

Visoski also said that Prince Andrew – who was friends with Epstein but has consistently denied any wrongdoing in relation to – travelled on Epstein’s jet.