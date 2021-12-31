What does the verdict mean for Prince Andrew and Epstein’s other associates?

Prince Andrew’s legal team maintain that he “never sexually abused or assaulted” Giuffre, and are currently preparing to go to the same federal court in Manhattan, New York, to defend him against a damages claim brought by Giuffre.

However, the Duke of York is not facing a criminal prosecution in the United States, and is instead being sued by Giuffre after the Metropolitan Police said it would not take any further action against him.

During Maxwell’s trial, the court heard no evidence that Prince Andrew was ever allegedly involved in wrongdoing.

Larry Visoski, Epstein’s long-time pilot, told the trial that he had flown Prince Andrew and other celebrities, including former US President Bill Clinton, to luxury destinations. The Duke of York had previously told Newsnight he had been on that plane at least once, in 1999.

One of Maxwell’s accusers, “Jane”, recalled being on the jet with the Duke, but she did not accuse him of wrongdoing.

The jury also acquitted Maxwell of enticing Jane to travel from Florida to Manhattan so that Epstein could have sex with her.