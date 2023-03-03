Glastonbury 2023: why is the festival lineup, once again, so male-dominated?
For yet another year, the iconic festival has failed to recognise and platform the many talented women of the music industry.
When the Glastonbury 2023 headliners were announced this morning by co-organiser Emily Eavis, the internet was predictably sent into a frenzy. But while ticket holders eagerly scanned the line-up for confirmation of their favourite acts, many others were quick to point out the huge, glaring problem with the first wave of acts.
Because in 2023, during Women’s History Month, the most famous festival in the world has absolutely no female headliners.
Following the previous announcement that Elton John would conclude the 2023 edition on Sunday, it has been confirmed that Arctic Monkeys would headline Friday, while Guns N’ Roses would make their Worthy Farm debut for the Saturday slot. Superstar Lizzo will ‘open’ for the latter, with the singer receiving joint headline billing on the poster.
As it turns out, 52% of the 54 names on this week’s partial lineup announcement – with many more acts still to come – are male. 46% of those 54 names are non-white or feature non-white members.
Further down the bill, this year’s lineup includes the likes of Raye, Kelis, Lana Del Rey and Blondie, as well as debut performances from Brit-winning girl band Flo and the US country stars the Chicks.
But with so many talented female artists being recognised across the industry, it begs the question: when will UK festivals finally give female artists the opportunities and respect they deserve?
Because this isn’t just a Glastonbury problem. According to the BBC, a study of the UK’s biggest music festivals found that 149 headline acts – or 74.5% – are male solo acts or all-male bands. Meanwhile, 24 headliners – or 12% – are bands featuring a mix of male and female musicians, with just one headline act identifying as non-binary.
In 2021, The Isle Of Wight Festival’s initial line-up was reported to be 73% male, while TRNSMT’s was 61% male. Kendal Calling also announced an initial line-up with 79% male performers.
In response, the PRS Foundation began their Keychange initiative, calling on festivals to pledge to have line-ups featuring 50% women and gender minorities by 2022. However, it’s clear that there’s still plenty of work that needs to be done in order to achieve that goal.
Pre-empting the criticism, Eavis herself said that she remained “entirely focused on balancing our bill,” adding: “It’s not just about gender, it’s about every aspect of diversity.”
“It’s top of our agenda, and it probably makes it a bit harder because we’ve decided to make that important to us. To be honest, sometimes it’s easier to keep your head down,” she added.
However, the music industry needs to invest in more female musicians to create future headliners, Eavis said. “We’re trying our best so the pipeline needs to be developed. This starts way back with the record companies, radio. I can shout as loud as I like but we need to get everyone on board.”
Interestingly, next year’s festival should see two women headline, said Eavis – one confirmed, one close, and both of them Glastonbury first-timers. But why should fans have to wait until 2024 to see any kind of progress?
As the rumour mill swirls that Rihanna, Madonna or Taylor Swift might finally grace the hallowed stages of Worthy Farm in the not-so distant future, it’s an occasion that really can’t come soon enough.
Images: Getty