When the Glastonbury 2023 headliners were announced this morning by co-organiser Emily Eavis, the internet was predictably sent into a frenzy. But while ticket holders eagerly scanned the line-up for confirmation of their favourite acts, many others were quick to point out the huge, glaring problem with the first wave of acts.

Because in 2023, during Women’s History Month, the most famous festival in the world has absolutely no female headliners.