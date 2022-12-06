Going more days than you’d care to admit without washing your hair. Drinking more Diet Coke than water. Knowing a top has a stain on it and wearing it anyway. Eating cold leftovers straight out of the fridge. Spending a whole day (or two) in hibernation in front of the TV.

If you’ve found yourself doing any of the above this year, you may have unwittingly entered “goblin mode”. And who could blame you?

2022 has been a year of pushes and pulls, jerking us back and forth between lockdown and freedom, ease and strain. After Hot Girl Summer came Sad Girl Autumn, and after the post-pandemic Treatwave came the cost of living crisis. The whiplash alone is enough to send us, snacks in hand, straight to the darkest depths of our increasingly messy bedrooms.