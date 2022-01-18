A petition calling for more funding to support victims of stalking has amassed over 100,000 signatures, and will now be debated in parliament.

The Gracie’s Law campaign – which is being spearheaded by the parents of a woman thought to have been killed by a former colleague who had been stalking her – is calling for more funding for “stalking advocates” to support victims and ensure the police are able to investigate reports of stalking more thoroughly.

There are hopes that such a move could stop stalking victims from coming to harm, and prevent “unnecessary distress and suffering” for victims and their families.

23-year-old Gracie Spinks was found fatally injured in a field in Duckmanton, Derbyshire, in June last year. It is thought Michael Sellers, 35, a colleague of Spinks’ who was found dead nearby shortly afterwards, stabbed her to death.