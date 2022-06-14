On 14 June 2017, the country watched in horror as Grenfell Tower, a residential block in west London, was engulfed in flames that led to the deaths of 72 residents, including 18 children.

As horror stories of families trapped in their homes and infants thrown from windows to safety emerged, questions were raised as to how a building in the UK’s richest borough could have become the site of one of the country’s greatest tragedies.

“We need to have an explanation of this, we owe that to the families,” said Theresa May, the prime minister at the time, in the days following the fire. But five years and a £149 million public inquiry later, survivors and tireless campaigners continue to demand justice for the lives that were lost and action over the dangerous residential structures that remain.