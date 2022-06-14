On 14 June 2017, the country woke up to scenes of an unimaginable tragedy: Grenfell Tower – a 24-storey residential block located in west London – was on fire.

Within hours of the first 999 call, the 24-storey residential block was consumed by flames, with the fire spreading quickly across the building by virtue of its external cladding. 71 people had died by the time the fire was extinguished – many of whom had been told to ‘stay put’ in their flats by emergency services.

Since then, there have been a series of high-profile reports, statements and commitments made in connection with the tragedy – including a central inquiry which is ongoing to this day.