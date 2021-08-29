On Saturday 14 August, around 8.30am local time, a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck south-western Haiti and caused widespread devestation to the island. The latest figures from Haiti’s Civil Protection Department show that the death toll has surged to more than 2,000 killed and 12,200 injured. As such, a one-month state of emergency has been declared by the national authorities and national and international humanitarian actors in country are currently coordinating a response.

According to ActionAid Haiti, at least 130,000 homes have been destroyed, leaving thousands of people homeless and in need of urgent shelter.