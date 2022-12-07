Harry and Meghan win the Ripple of Hope human rights award

“The values of the RFK Foundation and The Archewell Foundation are aligned in our shared belief of courage over fear and love over hate.

“Together we know that a ripple of hope can turn into a wave of change.”

President of RFKHR and daughter of Robert F Kennedy, Kerry Kennedy, said that Meghan and Harry’s open conversations about mental illness and racism have been “incredibly brave”.

“They’ve stood up, they’ve talked about racial justice and they’ve talked about mental illness in a way that was incredibly brave,” she told US outlet Extra during the evening.

“For Meghan to get out there on national television and normalise discussion of mental health, at this point, is incredibly important and very brave.”