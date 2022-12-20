Following a second trial in Los Angeles, a jury has found Harvey Weinstein guilty of rape and two sexual assault charges.

Weinstein is already serving 23 years in jail after he was convicted of rape and sexual assault at his first trial in New York in 2020. His conviction was a landmark moment for the #MeToo movement, which had been calling out widespread sexual abuse and harassment in the film industry for several years.

More than 80 women have come forward with accusations of sexual assault and misconduct against Weinstein spanning several decades.