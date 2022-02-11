Hidden Black Stories: Snapchat is using augmented reality to bring forgotten Black British history to life across London
The collaboration between Snap and the Black Cultural Archives is providing a well-needed Black British history lesson.
Mary Seacole may have treated soldiers during the Crimean War and Tom Molineaux made waves as a bare knuckle boxer in the 1880s, but analysis conducted by Snap, the Black Cultural Archives and Research Without Borders found that on average, less than 32% of people recognise famous historical Black figures.
More than half of people in the UK say they feel like they do not know enough about Black history, but a new immersive experience in London’s Trafalgar Square is aiming to change that, and is using Snapchat’s augmented reality lens to tell these missing stories in a creative way.
From today, the Square will become an interactive history lesson that tells Snapchatters the stories of prominent Black British figures that live behind the more famous monuments.
Users point their phones with the special lens at certain spots, and are able to see underrepresented historic Black figures, including sailor George Ryan, boxer Bill Richmond and his protégé Tom Molineaux and the works of four up-and-coming Black artists from the UK.
Snap’s Landmarker Lens also spotlights a statue of Seacole — a British nurse who lived and served in the 1800s during the Crimean war. The statue of her in the gardens of St Thomas’ Hospital, London, is the first statue commemorating a Black woman in the UK, and saw opposition for 12 years before it was built.
Outside of London, Snap has also launched a national lens that brings Nelson Mandela’s statue to life in front of you, wherever you are.
“I’m here today to see my grandfather’s statue being brought to life through incredible AR technology in London’s Trafalgar Square,” said Tukwini Mandela of the project. “Today is the anniversary of my grandfather’s release from prison. So it is even more poignant for me and I couldn’t be more excited that Snap and the Black Cultural Archives have invited me to attend as part of their mission to make Black history more visible, so it’s never forgotten.”
In a statement, Lisa Anderson, managing director of the Black Cultural Archives added: “British History is full of incredible Black people and hidden stories that deserve to be told.
“This Trafalgar Square lens is a dynamic, virtual sign of recognition, the second in a series through which Snapchatters will be able to learn about people they may not have heard of or know very little about.”
The Hidden Black Stories project is available to view on via Snapchat’s Landmarker and Local Lens from today.
Images: Snap/Black Cultural Archives