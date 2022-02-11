Mary Seacole may have treated soldiers during the Crimean War and Tom Molineaux made waves as a bare knuckle boxer in the 1880s, but analysis conducted by Snap, the Black Cultural Archives and Research Without Borders found that on average, less than 32% of people recognise famous historical Black figures.

More than half of people in the UK say they feel like they do not know enough about Black history, but a new immersive experience in London’s Trafalgar Square is aiming to change that, and is using Snapchat’s augmented reality lens to tell these missing stories in a creative way.