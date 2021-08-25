Amy Louise, stylist

“I remember when the first lockdown hit and the sheer panic for my business. I was in the wedding industry and suddenly my year of bookings were no more.

I decided that I couldn’t leave the passion I had for my business behind, and chose to run some courses to help others in the wedding industry during this difficult time. The only problem being lockdown meant no childcare. I have a five-year-old son and my 16-year-old step daughter was living with us at the time.

We all came up with a schedule where I had around two hours in the day to cram my work in, then my husband would take over childcare at 5.30pm and I’d get back to my work until I went to sleep. I was exhausted and my mental health struggled.

A similar pattern emerged over the further lockdowns and so the last year or so has really taken its toll on me. As someone who has struggled with their mental health over the years, I need a lot of ‘me’ time as one of my coping mechanisms. There was no such thing as ‘me’ time during the pandemic.

Slowly we’re getting back to a normal state and I’ve learnt that night-time working isn’t for me. A good thing to come out of the pandemic is I know how and how I shouldn’t work, and what I need to protect my mental health.”