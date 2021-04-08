For context, consider that in April 2011, France made it illegal and imposed fines for Muslim women who wore a face-covering veil (burqa/niqab) and this ban echoed throughout many European countries (including Austria, Belgium, Denmark and Bulgaria. There are also partial bans in the Netherlands, Germany and some parts of Italy and Spain).

Many Muslims see the French ban as having a domino effect, with more governments banning Muslim women from choosing to dress for themselves in a burqa, niqab and burkini.

In March 2021, after a referendum, Swiss voters approved the banning the burqa (full face veil). Of the eight million population of Switzerland, five per cent is made up of Muslims. The ban was imposed even though it is estimated that fewer than 40 women in Switzerland wear the burqa.

In light of the developments in France, hijabi fashion influencer Rawdah Mohammed, who is from Somalia, posted an image of herself with the words “hands off my hijab” on Instagram. In the caption, she also discusses her experience wearing hijab as a child and being bullied. She writes, “I have never felt so stripped off my rights, I’ve never felt so belittled. They reduced me to nothing.”