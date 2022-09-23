Dame Hilary Mantel, author of the bestselling Wolf Hall trilogy, has died aged 70, her publisher has confirmed.

“It is with great sadness that A M Heath and HarperCollins announce that bestselling author Dame Hilary Mantel DBE died suddenly yet peacefully yesterday, surrounded by close family and friends, aged 70,” the statement said.⁠

⁠“Hilary Mantel was one of the greatest English novelists of this century and her beloved works are considered modern classics. She will be greatly missed.”

In a further statement shared on social media, 4th Estate Books wrote: “We are heartbroken at the death of our beloved author, Dame Hilary Mantel. Our thoughts are with her friends and family, especially her husband, Gerald. This is a devastating loss and we can only be grateful she left us with such a magnificent body of work.”