Hina Bashir murder: a man has been charged after the body of a 21-year-old woman was found in east London
The body of missing 21-year-old Hina Bashir was found in the early hours of Sunday morning in east London.
A man has been charged with murder after the body of 21-year-old Hina Bashir was found in east London.
Bashir had previously been reported missing before her body was found by police in Folkes Lane, Upminster, in the early hours of Sunday 17 July.
Mohammed Arslan, of Ilford, east London, was set to appear at Stratford Magistrates’ Court on Monday accused of her murder, while police are currently appealing for more information.
Her death comes just weeks after the murder of 35-year-old Zara Aleena in Ilford, east London, a tragic event that shook the local community amid an increase in violent crime against women in the capital.
Aleena had been walking home from a night out on 26 June when she was attacked and killed in a stranger attack.
In a statement shared to Twitter, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan wrote: “I’m devastated to hear about the murder of Hina Bashir from Ilford. My thoughts are with her loved ones at this terrible time. A man has been charged with Hina’s murder and @metpoliceuk are appealing for information to help with their investigation.”
Local Labour MP for Ilford South Sam Tarry wrote: “Yet another horrendous act of violence in our community.
“Enough is enough; this epidemic of gender-based violence must be brought to an end. I will speak again in Parliament about this and urge this Govt to act.
“My thoughts are with Hina’s family.”
Mandu Reid, leader of the Women’s Equality Party, also shared her condolences, tweeting: “Devastating. My heart hurts for Hina’s family and loved ones.
“And still the powers that be insist and try to convince us that these heinous examples of male violence against women are isolated incidents.”
Images: Met Police