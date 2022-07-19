A man has been charged with murder after the body of 21-year-old Hina Bashir was found in east London.

Bashir had previously been reported missing before her body was found by police in Folkes Lane, Upminster, in the early hours of Sunday 17 July.

Mohammed Arslan, of Ilford, east London, was set to appear at Stratford Magistrates’ Court on Monday accused of her murder, while police are currently appealing for more information.

Her death comes just weeks after the murder of 35-year-old Zara Aleena in Ilford, east London, a tragic event that shook the local community amid an increase in violent crime against women in the capital.