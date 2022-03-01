The campaign has also been shaped by the insights of individuals and organisations from the women’s sector – including more than a dozen who signed Stylist’s original open letter to the Home Secretary in 2021 calling for just such a campaign.

At the event to launch the Home Office’s campaign, the mood among experts from the women’s sector was broadly positive. There was relief that the government is finally putting money into tackling male violence against women at the roots, and acknowledgement that experts and survivors with a wide range of perspectives and backgrounds had been listened to during the creation of the campaign.

However, this hopefulness was tempered with caution that the campaign will need significant funding for many years, and be supported by many other forms of prevention work, to make a difference. Andrea Simon, director of the End Violence Against Women Coalition (EVAW), warned that the campaign must be “long-term, properly funded and shaped by specialist organisations, including those led by and for Black and minoritised women”. (It’s worth noting that there was no meaningful funding for prevention work in the government’s latest budget, prompting EVAW to criticise Chancellor Rishi Sunak.)