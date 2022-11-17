Cambridge Dictionary’s word of the year will be a sore spot for Wordle fans

Remember when Wordle was a thing? The game is still around – you can now play it on The New York Times’ website – but its initial popularity was seriously unprecedented.

And now, the hype surrounding Wordle has been commemorated in the Cambridge Dictionary’s 2022 word of the year: homer. While it may seem like a random choice if you weren’t a hardcore Wordler back in the day, for those who have been dedicated to the game since early 2022, the word may prove a bit of a sore spot.

Why? Let us explain. If you haven’t come across the word homer before, you’re not alone. According to the Cambridge Dictionary, it’s short for ‘home run’ – “a point scored in baseball when you hit the ball, usually out of the playing field, and are able to run around all the bases at one time to the starting base”.