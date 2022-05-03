In mid-March, 29-year-old Aimee Stott, who lives with her two sons, aged 7 and 9, in Bridgend, Wales, decided she wanted to provide a home for refugees fleeing Ukraine.

After joining a couple of Facebook groups, she received a message from Olesya – a 34-year-old mother of one – asking if she and her 3-year-old son could come and stay with the family while her husband remained at their home in central Ukraine. The pair hit it off from the start – and decided to apply for the Homes for Ukraine scheme as soon as it opened.

Following weeks of stress, Olesya and her son arrived in the UK on 12 April – and the now family of five are settling into their new lives together. Here, Stott details what the last month and a half have been like – and outlines the special bond the two families now share.