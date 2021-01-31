For many people, buying a one-bedroom flat – let alone a house – in the UK can feel like a bit of a pipe dream.

No matter where you live, saving up for a deposit and finding a mortgage is often a real challenge. Not only do sky-high rent prices making saving any money difficult, but the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on the economy means that low-percentage mortgages could be off the table for some time to come.

However, this stark state of affairs isn’t necessarily the case in other areas of the world. Across Europe, for example, there are a number of cities where saving for a deposit on a one-bedroom flat would take you far less time than it does in London – even if your average monthly income worked out less.