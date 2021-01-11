For many of us, getting onto the housing ladder feels like a far-off dream. The odds aren’t stacked in our favour, are they? Not only are rent prices exorbitantly high (making saving for a deposit a challenge), but house prices remain pretty unaffordable in many areas of the country.

This is especially true when you’re a solo buyer. Without a partner, friend or family member to split the costs of a property with, finding the funds you need for a deposit (let alone all the other costs that come with buying a home) can be even more difficult.