Renting in the UK: prices reached a 13 year high as average rents increase to nearly £1000 post-pandemic
Zoopla’s latest market research may paint a bleak picture for renters amid rising prices, but there could be some good news for the future.
Amid the energy crisis and sharply rising cost of living, real estate company Zoopla’s latest report on the UK rental market has found that the average renter is now paying nearly £1000 per month – £62 more per month than at the start of the pandemic.
In 2021, rents rose to an average of £969, attributing to a 12% average increase over the last five years.
As such, households who agree to new lets are now having to pay an additional average annual cost of £744, compared to the start of the pandemic in March 2020.
Alongside rising prices, the demand for rental properties has also increased, and according to Zoopla’s research was 76% higher in January compared to the New Year market between 2018 and 2021.
But while more people may be looking for properties, for those who are priced out of areas or are unable to get on the property ladder as first-time-buyers, there can be a severe impact on wellbeing.
A new report published today by Metropolitan Thames Valley Housing suggests that these bleak housing prospects are damaging Gen Z and Millennial mental health and negatively affecting life choices.
On average, renters are spending double on living or bills than people aged over 51 will, but compared to their parents, have a lower earning potential at the equivalent stage in their career. Pandemic job insecurity, income lost from furlough and rising student debt all add financial pressure, on top of cost of living squeezes.
As such, four out of five people worried about their future housing prospects say it is having an impact on major life decisions, such as having children.
“Rents have risen sharply in recent months, amid a backdrop of rising living costs,” said Gráinne Gilmore, Zoopla’s head of research. “But it is important to point out that in terms of rental affordability, in most markets rents are still close to the 10-year average. As demand continues to outpace supply, there will be further upward pressure on rents, but affordability considerations will act as a brake on large rises.”
But there is some small good news. “The January peak in rental demand will start to ease in the coming months, putting less severe pressure on supply, which will lead to more local market competition, and more modest rental increases,” stresses Gilmore.
“The flooding of rental demand back into city centres thanks to office workers, students and international demand returning to cities means the post-pandemic ‘recalibration’ of the rental market is well underway .”
If you, or someone you know, is struggling with their mental health or wellbeing, you can find support and resources on the mental health charity Mind’s website and NHS Every Mind Matters or access the NHS’ guide to local mental health helplines and organisations here.
If you are struggling, you can also ask your GP for a referral to NHS Talking Therapies, or you can self-refer.
You can also call the Samaritans in the UK on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org for confidential support.
