Amid the energy crisis and sharply rising cost of living, real estate company Zoopla’s latest report on the UK rental market has found that the average renter is now paying nearly £1000 per month – £62 more per month than at the start of the pandemic.

In 2021, rents rose to an average of £969, attributing to a 12% average increase over the last five years.

As such, households who agree to new lets are now having to pay an additional average annual cost of £744, compared to the start of the pandemic in March 2020.