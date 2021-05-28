These 12 UK cities offer the best value for first-time buyers right now
- Amy Beecham
A new survey has revealed the 12 cities where property asking prices have dropped the most – or have remained at a standstill – since January this year.
To say that it’s hard to get on the property ladder is an understatement. Unless you have financial help or the ability to live rent-free while you save for a deposit, it seems almost impossible amid skyrocketing average asking prices and the job insecurity brought on by the pandemic.
So if you’re not in a position to start thinking about buying your own place, there’s absolutely no shame in that. However, there may be some positive news for first-time buyers.
A new survey conducted by Rightmove looked at city centres across the country where asking prices have dropped the most – or have remained at a standstill – since January this year.
Since the pandemic, asking prices in countryside and coastal areas have kept rising as buyers seek a quieter life with more space.
However, Rightmove is reporting that demand from buyers in city centres is increasing again, and suggests this could be a good chance to buy a place while prices are cheaper than normal and mortgage lenders are offering competitive low-deposit loans.
According to Rightmove’s research, one in five first-time buyers has said they are either planning to use, or are already using the government’s 95% mortgage guarantee scheme, which was introduced in April.
With this scheme, instead of having to save for a 15% or 20% deposit, you can buy a home worth up to £600,000 with a deposit of just 5%.
But they don’t come without risk. Sarah Neate, editor in chief of Ocean Finance, told Stylist: “It’s worth noting that 95% LTV (loan-to-value) mortgages tend to have interest rates that are around 0.7-1% higher than 90% LTV mortgages. This means you’ll be paying more each month than if you had a 10% deposit.”
Here are Rightmove’s best cities in the UK for first-time buyers.
Best cities in the UK for first-time buyers
Leeds City Centre
Average asking price (April 2021): £159,972
Average asking price (January 2021): £166,760
Percentage change: -4%
Sheffield City Centre
Average asking price (April 2021): £124,097
Average asking price (January 2021): £128,606
Percentage change: -4%
Nottingham City Centre
Average asking price (April 2021): £178,390
Average asking price (January 2021): £183,542
Percentage change: -3%
Cardiff City Centre
Average asking price (April 2021): £209,130
Average asking price (January 2021): £212,521
Percentage change: -2%
Southampton City Centre
Average asking price (April 2021): £206,637
Average asking price (January 2021): £209,586
Percentage change: -1%
Liverpool City Centre
Average asking price (April 2021): £161,860
Average asking price (January 2021): £163,900
Percentage change: -1%
Birmingham City Centre
Average asking price (April 2021): £215,604
Average asking price (January 2021): £217,524
Percentage change: -1%
Norwich City Centre
Average asking price (April 2021): £226,354
Average asking price (January 2021): £228,258
Percentage change: -1%
Manchester City Centre
Average asking price (April 2021): £230,796
Average asking price (January 2021): £231,766
Percentage change: 0%
Newcastle City Centre
Average asking price (April 2021): £170,512
Average asking price (January 2021): £170,148
Percentage change: 0%
Hull City Centre
Average asking price (April 2021): £127,208
Average asking price (January 2021): £126,776
Percentage change: 0%
London
Average asking price (April 2021): £477,001
Average asking price (January 2021): £474,950
Percentage change: 0%
* first-time buyer prices
