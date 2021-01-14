There are plenty of misconceptions about introverts. While they can be painted out to be shy, nervous and to loathe big parties or social engagements, none of these things are strictly true for people with this personality type.

Instead, introverted people simply tend to need the time and space to recharge their batteries away from a crowd, when all the fun is over.

If you’re the kind of person who loves, no, needs time alone to start feeling like you again you might also enjoy some of the other activities typically favoured by those who share this trait such as hiking and exploring the great outdoors, crafting and reading.