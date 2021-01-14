Best places to live and work as an introvert
- Megan Murray
Always wanted to live abroad? Well, introverts, these places could be just the ticket for you.
There are plenty of misconceptions about introverts. While they can be painted out to be shy, nervous and to loathe big parties or social engagements, none of these things are strictly true for people with this personality type.
Instead, introverted people simply tend to need the time and space to recharge their batteries away from a crowd, when all the fun is over.
If you’re the kind of person who loves, no, needs time alone to start feeling like you again you might also enjoy some of the other activities typically favoured by those who share this trait such as hiking and exploring the great outdoors, crafting and reading.
Looking at environments which make doing these activities easier, Merchant Machine has come up with a list of cities thought to be the ideal places to live as an introvert. Based on the reasoning that someone with an introverted personality might prefer less busy, less hectic cities, with plenty of outdoor space and not overcrowded streets, this finance comparison site has lined up 10 countries that fit the bill.
As well as looking at the number of people who live there per square kilometre, Merchant Machine has analysed the wifi speeds, average salary and average rent prices, to determine which places would be most prosperous for a new ex-pat.
Coming in at the top spot is Canada. Known for its incredible landscapes it has plenty of space for an introvert to feel unrestrained. Compared to the size of the country the population is low, with only four people per square kilometre while the average salary is £21,656.74 with an average rent price of £751 per month.
Australia is also thought to be a brilliant place to live as an introvert. Here, there are only three people per square kilometre, which isn’t surprising as Australia is famously large with miles of unpopulated land. The average salary is much higher than Canada at £30,153 with a similar rent cost at £151.
If moving abroad is something you’d like to do in the future, see the full list of countries below:
- Canada
- Australia
- Iceland
- Russia
- Finland
- New Zealand
- Suriname
- Mauritania
- Norway
- Belize
Merchant Machine has also looked at the professions which may be more suited to someone with an introverted personality. Picking jobs which have creative elements and allow the person to work on their own, to their own pace without too much involvement from a team, the site came up with a list of 10 ‘dream jobs’.
The top three spots are all incredibly creative roles including writer, music composer and artist. While left-brained jobs such as computer architect and geneticist feature too. Intrigued by what kind of jobs could work for you? Keep reading for the full list.
- Writer
- Music composer
- Artist
- Jeweller
- Computer architect
- Geneticist
- Racecar mechanic
- Archaeologist
- Animal trainer
- Zoologist
Of course, none of this is possible while the world continues to recover from the pandemic and Merchant Machine’s findings are just one interpretation of what this group of people might like.
If you’re interested in finding out more about being an introvert, check out how to make the most of lockdown, why working from home is a great thing and the solo travel destinations for heading out on your own.
Images: Unsplash qi bin / Atikh Bana / Sergey Pesterev