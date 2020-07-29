If you’re about to move to London, or looking to switch things up, finding the right area for you can be tricky. After all, in this sprawling city, each postcode is like another world. From the sleepy streets of North London’s Angel, to Dalston Junction’s buzzing mis-match of shops and bars, its important that the choice you make reflects your lifestyle.

If you want to keep your finger on the pulse, turn your attention to the Sunday Times Best Places to Live Guide, which outlines the best places to live in the UK by city (101 locations officially made the cut) and offers an in depth view on the most desirable postcodes in London.

The guide, now in its seventh year, considers factors including house prices, jobs, schools, close proximity to family, commute, culture and community spirit, as well as analysing the crime rate and level of air pollution in each area, before concluding on its top 10 best places to reside in the UK capital.