Where's the best place to live in London? The capital's coolest areas revealed

Megan Murray
Where’s the best place to live in London? In a city where postcode envy is oh-so real, we’re fascinated by which areas have been crowned the coolest. 

If you’re about to move to London, or looking to switch things up, finding the right area for you can be tricky. After all, in this sprawling city, each postcode is like another world. From the sleepy streets of North London’s Angel, to Dalston Junction’s buzzing mis-match of shops and bars, its important that the choice you make reflects your lifestyle. 

If you want to keep your finger on the pulse, turn your attention to the Sunday Times Best Places to Live Guide, which outlines the best places to live in the UK by city (101 locations officially made the cut) and offers an in depth view on the most desirable postcodes in London.

The guide, now in its seventh year, considers factors including house prices, jobs, schools, close proximity to family, commute, culture and community spirit, as well as analysing the crime rate and level of air pollution in each area, before concluding on its top 10 best places to reside in the UK capital. 

So, without further ado, here are the top five places to live in London for the best possible quality of life.

  • 5. Blackheath

    Home to the start of the London Marathon, this pretty village in south east London comes in at number five. 

    Boasting a number of independent shops, pubs and restaurants alongside an excellent Sunday Farmer’s Market, Blackheath offers room to breathe while still offering transport links to central London. 

  • 4. Bermondsey

    SE1 may have slipped three places this year after it took the top spot in 2018, but this vibrant spot south of the river still has a lot going for it. 

    Lying just to the East of London Bridge, Bermondsey offers a variety of trendy cafés and restaurants alongside it’s mix of industrial and modern architecture.

  • 3. Belgravia

    There’s no denying it: Belgravia just sounds fancy. However, surrounded by underground links at Victoria, Sloane Square, Knightsbridge and Hyde Park Corner there’s more to this zone one location than the name, and with Hyde Park just to the North, there’s no shortage of green space either. 

  • 2. Battersea

    Across the river from Belgravia lies Battersea, home to a large, leafy park and a bunch of new restaurants courtesy of the development at Battersea power station. The Battersea Park Children’s Zoo and Go Ape course make this area a fun and exciting place for young families in particular. 

  • 1. Isle of Dogs

    Coming in at number one is the only location on this list which doesn’t begin with the letter B: The Isle of Dogs. 

    Surrounded on three sides by the river, this Tower Hamlets district has a sense of community which gives it a distinct character - despite being home to both quiet, canal-side residential areas and the looming towers of Canary Wharf. 

Megan Murray

Megan Murray is a senior digital writer for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about homeware (particularly candles), travel, food trends, restaurants and all the wonderful things London has to offer.

