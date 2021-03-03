And does the stamp duty holiday help first-time buyers?

“The stamp duty holiday has clearly proved popular with buyers, stimulating a boom in the market despite the challenging conditions in the wider economy,” Jo Thornhill, finance expert at MoneySuperMarket tells us. “And, crucially, it has removed another cost for many first-time buyers, making that first step onto the ladder that little bit easier.

“What it means for house prices is less clear. While there were reports of house price increases across the country as a whole as recently as last month, a lot will depend on where you are buying. For example, it’s well known that many city centre properties are more competitively priced than they were a year ago due to the impact of Covid, while many suburban areas have seen price rises with some buyers seeking to move out of busy, built up areas.”